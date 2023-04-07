Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 49,241 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7,295.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.04. 2,090,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.