Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 55,007 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2,750,350.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,007 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,943,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.04. 426,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,294. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.02.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.