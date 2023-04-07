Bank of America Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$62.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Bank of America from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

