Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.18. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 10,004 shares.
Bank of East Asia Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.
Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.58%.
About Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
