Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 47,314 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.