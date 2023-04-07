Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,246. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

