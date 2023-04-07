Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.02 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

