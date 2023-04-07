Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

LSI traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $143.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,842. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

