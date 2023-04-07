Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,961 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,878 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.