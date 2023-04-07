Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. 3,240,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,392. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 608.56, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.