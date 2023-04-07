Bank of Montreal Can Sells 211,462 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,897. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.