Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 162,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

