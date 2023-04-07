Barclays Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.47.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

About Lundin Mining

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

