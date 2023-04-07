Barclays Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

