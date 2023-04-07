Barclays Reiterates €165.70 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €165.70 ($180.11) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($192.39) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

FRA HNR1 opened at €182.80 ($198.70) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €174.92.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

