Barclays Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $250.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.70.

ICLR opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.93. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $263.62.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

