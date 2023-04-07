Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock remained flat at $14.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

