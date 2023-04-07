Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.