Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

(Get Rating)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.