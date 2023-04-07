Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

