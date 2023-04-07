Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock remained flat at $44.43 during trading hours on Friday. 6,337,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

