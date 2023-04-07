Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust makes up 1.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 715,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.