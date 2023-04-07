Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.72. 5,224,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,502,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

