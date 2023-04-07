Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

BMW opened at €98.62 ($107.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.44 ($74.39) and a one year high of €103.70 ($112.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.32.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

