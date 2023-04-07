Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $790.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.87) to GBX 825 ($10.25) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.85) to GBX 921 ($11.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.43) to GBX 835 ($10.37) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

