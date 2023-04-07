Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of BDX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

