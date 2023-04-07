Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,283 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $186,842.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86.

On Monday, February 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 100,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $453.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

AVTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.