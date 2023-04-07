Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Cap of $63.56 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.56 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

