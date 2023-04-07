Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,811. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $159.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.