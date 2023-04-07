Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $159.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
