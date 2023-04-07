BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $19.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCAB. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BioAtla by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

