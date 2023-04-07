Biomea Fusion (BMEA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA):

3/29/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Biomea Fusion is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 0.3 %

BMEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 1,128,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,129. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.01.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

