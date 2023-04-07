Biomea Fusion (BMEA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA):
- 3/29/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – Biomea Fusion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Biomea Fusion is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 0.3 %
BMEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 1,128,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,129. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.01.
Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion
In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.