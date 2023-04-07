biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon Sells 10,867 Shares of Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

biote Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BTMDW stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get biote alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMDW. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in biote during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in biote by 3,889.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449,715 shares during the period.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.