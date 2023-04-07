Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 117,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 69,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Bioxytran Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.