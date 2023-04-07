Birchcliff Energy (BIR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR):

3/29/2023 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

3/29/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

3/27/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

3/17/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

2/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,177. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.49 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.