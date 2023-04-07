Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $181.16 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $11.29 or 0.00040508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $181.16 million and $243,856.29 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00443362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00127497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.34553537 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $244,001.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

