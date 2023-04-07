BitTorrent-New Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $594.72 million and $10.50 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004526 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004002 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $10,510,555.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

