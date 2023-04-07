BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$139.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

