BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

