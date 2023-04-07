Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.53.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $82.19. 2,998,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

