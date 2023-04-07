Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

