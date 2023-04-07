Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

