Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLFY. TheStreet downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of BLFY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 147,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,318. The company has a market cap of $266.12 million, a PE ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 3.68%.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

