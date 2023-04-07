Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

