Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,785 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up approximately 4.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

