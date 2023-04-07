Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

