Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.00. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

