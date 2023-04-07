Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

