Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,834 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAS opened at $56.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

