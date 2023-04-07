Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,349 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.