BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Lowers Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,461 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition makes up about 0.4% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 454,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 183,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLF opened at $15.67 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

