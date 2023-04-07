BMO Capital Markets Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $23.55 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

